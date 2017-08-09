Opposition MPs seek to debate CJ’s extension

Chief Justice Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif took his oath Friday night as Chief Justice for three years with immediate effect. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Opposition lawmakers today submitted a motion to the Dewan Rakyat, calling for a debate on the tenure extension of Chief Justice Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif.

Citing the extension as “ultra vires” and one that flouts the Federal Constitution, Klang MP Charles Santiago from the DAP said that the motion was submitted as a last recourse to seek due justice on the issue.

“Therefore, Parliament has a responsibility to ensure the Constitution is not violated according to the whims and fancies of the executive powers,” he told Malay Mail Online when met outside the Dewan Rakyat.

The motion was submitted early this morning to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia’s office.

National newswire Bernama reported Raus as acknowledging Saturday that his reappointment as Chief Justice past his retirement age was unprecedented, but claimed it was still constitutional.

Raus took his oath Friday night as Chief Justice for three years with immediate effect.

Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinuddin, meanwhile, was reappointed as the Court of Appeal president.

The Malaysian Bar voted at an extraordinary general meeting last Thursday to legally challenge the extended tenures of Raus and Zulkefli past their retirement age of 66 years and six months that the Bar deemed as unconstitutional.

The Prime Minister’s Office’s July 7 announcement on the duo’s appointments as additional judges, which would effectively extend their terms as two of the country’s most powerful judges, had been met with protests from the legal community.