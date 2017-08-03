Opposition MPs march to Bank Negara to demand action on 1MDB

Opposition leader, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to the media outside the Bank Negara building in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― About 40 federal Opposition lawmakers marched to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) today to pressure the central bank to reopen investigations on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The group, led by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, started from Parliament about 9am and walked the 2km to BNM to hand over a memorandum for action.

Among the other lawmakers present were DAP parliamentary leader and Gelang Patah MP Lim Kit Siang, Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng, PKR's parliamentary whip and Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul, Lembah Pantai MP Nurul Izzah Anwar, Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad from Parti Amanah Negara, Penampang MP Darell Leiking from Parti Warisan Sabah, and Pokok Sena MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar from PAS.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia penned its support in the memorandum. Its sole MP, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was absent as he is currently abroad.

At BNM, 10 representatives of the group were allowed in to meet the administrators and hand in their memorandum.

The group also handed the bank a copy of the US Department of Justice's civil court filing seeking the forfeiture and recovery of more than US$1 billion (RM4.28 billion) in assets linked to what it described as an “international conspiracy to launder funds misappropriated” from 1MDB.

After meeting with BNM, Dr Wan Azizah told reporters present that BNM Governor Datuk Muhammad Ibrahim was unable to meet the group to receive the memorandum.

The PKR president also explained that in the memorandum, the lawmakers had demanded BNM to “re-open” its investigation on 1MDB.

“BNM has to investigate this proactively and transparently. We will work together on this matter for the people.

“BNM has to be neutral and cannot protect any parties. It has to be independent. We as the people support BNM in all their actions,” she said.

State-owned 1MDB has denied any wrongdoing.