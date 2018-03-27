Opposition MPs demand MyKad verification devices at voting centres to prevent abuse

The MPs were responding to a recent report that claimed that illegal immigrants were abusing MyKads to obtain health services at government hospitals. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― Pakatan Harapan and Parti Warisan Sabah lawmakers today demanded that the Election Commission (EC) use MyKad verification devices at voting centres to prevent “phantom voters” from participating in GE14.

In a joint statement, five lawmakers from DAP, PKR, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), Amanah and Warisan said that during a recent briefing, EC did not provide an assurance that such devices to verify identification documents would be made available at voting centres.

“When we see that even hospital services are being abused by illegal immigrants because there is no MyKad verification, would the lack of verification devices misused by phantom voters for them to vote?” the MPs asked.

The joint statement was signed by PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Lembah Pantai MP Nurul Izzah Anwar, Serdang MP Ong Kian Ming, Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad and Penampang MP Darell Leiking.

“The EC should revamp their Standard Operating Procedure and guarantee the use of MyKad verification devices to make sure only authentic voters can cast their vote,” they said.