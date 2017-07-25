Only BN can guarantee continued stability, Najib tells investors

Datuk Seri Najib Razak delivers his speech during the Invest Malaysia 2017 event at Shangri-La Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, July 25, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 25 ― Only Barisan Nasional has the proven economic track record to guarantee continued stability for businesses to flourish, Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today as he appealed for investors’ support.

Prime Minister Najib asserted that the Opposition was in “chaos”, and voting a disunited political bloc would induce a climate of uncertainty that would be dangerous for business.

“It is this government that offers certainty to businesses both in Malaysia and overseas,” the prime minister said in his keynote address at Invest Malaysia 2017, a private gathering of investors.

“The Opposition offers none at all. They are in chaos. Two leading members of one party can't agree if the old opposition alliance still exists in the state of Selangor.

“‘Yes it does says one’.’Oh no it doesn't’ says the other. It's like a Punch and Judy show,” Najib added.

Barisan Nasional leaders have repeatedly alleged that the federal Opposition are divided and mired with infighting, making them an untenable alternative to the ruling party..

Today, Najib said the Opposition's reliance on politicians such as 92 year-old former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to lead the four-party Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact proved its lack of quality leaders.

“The latest leadership structure the opposition announced is a farcical, sounding a bit like a return-to-work programme for old age political pensioners,” he said.

Najib also called PH indecisive, noting that the bloc has a chairman, president and “adviser”, but with no clarity over who ultimately holds executive power.

The BN chairman then insisted that the predominantly Chinese DAP has “invisible” control of the pact based on its clear numerical superiority in Parliament.

“It is… cynical and deceptive, with three leaders but no clarity on who has executive power among them, and DAP kept deliberately invisible despite controlling the Opposition behind the scenes with the vast majority of their Parliamentary seats,” he said.

“As for their prime minister candidate, the Opposition is so desperate they are now trying to make the people believe it will be a nonagenarian.

“But the truth is, in a democracy, numbers don't lie, and DAP remains by far the most dominant party in the Opposition,” Najib added.

Earlier this month, Pakatan Harapan announced its presidential council line-up, naming Dr Mahathir — the head of the pact’s smallest and youngest party — its chairman.

One rung lower is federal Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who is the pact’s president, while the jailed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was symbolically made de facto leader, mirroring his position in PKR.

Barisan Nasional leaders have criticised Pakatan Harapan’s announcement of its leadership line-up, claiming that having a chairman, president and de facto leader did not make it clear who was the main decision-maker.