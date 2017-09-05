Only 1.2pc of Malaysians have pledged to donate organs, says Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Only 393,221 people or 1.2 per cent of the 32 million population in Malaysia have pledged to donate organs from 1997 till July this year.

National Organ Donation Public Awareness Action Committee chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said on average 35,000 people registered to donate organs each year.

“This year we are targeting to register 51,000 organ donors which will match the record in 2015,” he told a press conference here today.

As such, he said that he hoped the National-level Organ Donors Awareness Week in October would help realise the objective.

Among the activities lined up are the “Let’s Save Lives — 6KM Fun Run, Walk and Jog” event which will be held on Oct 8 at Precinct 2, Putrajaya, roadshows, talks and religious talks and exhibitions that will be held throughout the country. — Bernama