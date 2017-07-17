Online foreign exchange trader jailed eight years for supporting IS

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — An online foreign exchange trader was sentenced to eight years’ jail by the High Court here today for giving support to the Daesh terrorist group.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman handed down the sentence on Hizmi Razli Abdul Rahim, 33, after the man who pleaded guilty to the charge, and ordered him to serve the sentence from the date of his arrest, which was Sept 21 last year.

In the judgment, Ab Karim said the act by Hizmi Razli in supporting the Daesh movement by making the “bai’ah” (loyalty pledge) to the terrorist group through the Telegram application oh his mobile phone was not a joke. It is not something playful. Terrorism starts with giving support and the court should view seriously the matter.

“It is a serious offence and the punishment should be a lesson to you and others,” he said.

Hizmi Razli was charged with giving support to the Daesh group by pledging his loyalty through the Telegram application on his handphone in the chat group “gagak hitam” using the name “Abu Al-Farish”.

The offence was committed at 12.37am on March 30 last year in Kampung Pulau Kapas, Kota Baru, Kelantan.

The charge, under Sedition 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for life, or imprisonment for up to 30 years, or with fine, and shall be liable to forfeiture of any property used in connection with the commission of the offence.

In mitigation, Hizmi Razli, represented by lawyer Mohd Hazrin Arif Wahab, said he it was his first offence and regretted doing it and that he was remorse and promised not to repeat the mistake.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Izhanudin Alias prosecuted. — Bernama