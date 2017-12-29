One million visitors expected at Putrajaya light and motion festival

Lampu 2017 is organised by the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) with the support of the Federal Territories Ministry. It will be held from 7.30pm to 12.30am, for four days until Dec 31 — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Dec 29 — About one million local and foreign visitors are expected to witness Putrajaya Light and Motion Festival (Lampu) 2017 which began last night at Dataran Putrajaya in Presint 3.

In addition to Dataran Putrajaya Square, the festival which enters its fourth year, also involves most government buildings in Persiaran Perdana, PPj Complex and the Palace of Justice.

Speaking at the launch, PPj president Datuk Seri Hasim Ismail said the festival was to promote Putrajaya as a pioneer city which implements elements of a systematic and dynamic lighting.

“It features the latest techniques, visual technology, audio and high-resolution illumination in 3D projection mapping at the facade of the Palace of Justice building.”

The festival carries the theme “Ekspresi Negaraku, Ekspresi Malaysia dan Alam Semulajadi.”

Putrajaya is the only Malaysian city to be a member of Lighting Urban Community International (LUCI) since 2002.

This year’s festival introduces several new performances such as The Kindle Garden at Laman Kiblat, the Levitating Street & 3D Street Art and the Vibrant Street.

Among other attractions are the Luminous Garden, Light Structure, Car and Trishaw Show, and digital fireworks to welcome New Year 2018.

The visitors will be entertained by popular local violin player Endang Hyder. — Bernama