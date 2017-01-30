One dead, four hurt after car rams wild boar

KUANTAN, Jan 30 — A woman was killed while four others were injured in a three-vehicle mishap caused by a crossing wild boar at the 51st Kilometre, Jalan Kuantan-Kemaman, here, yesterday.

State Traffic Police chief, Supt Mohd Noor Yusof Ali said the victim receptionist Hamzatul Saira Juhari, 34, from Kijal, Terengganu was confirmed dead at the scene of the accident near Chendor at 11.30 pm.

He said Hamzatul Saira, was heading towards Kemaman in a Perodua Myvi driven by her friend Ahmad Safuan Ahmad Ramli, 24, when the mishap took place. Ahmad Safuan was injured in the incident.

“Also injured were Proton Waja driver, health inspector Mohd Aizuddin Razak, 29, his wife Nurul Mardhiah Mahusin, 29, while their son Ahmad Zarif, two, who was in her lap, was slightly hurt,” he said when contacted here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Abdul Halim Abdullah, 38, who drove a Proton Wira, was unhurt.

According to Mohd Noor, the mishap was believed to have occurred when the cars driven by Ahmad Safuan, and Mohd Abdul Halim, who came from opposite directions, hit a crossing wild boar.

“Ahmad Safuan’s car skidded into the opposing lane and collided with the Proton Waja driven by Mohd Aizuddin,” he said.

He said the injured were rushed to the Kemaman Hospital, blood and urine samples were also taken from the three drivers for toxicology tests while Hamzatul Saira’s body was also sent there for a post mortem. — Bernama