On likely last day of Parliament, DAP’s Liew says may not return

Liew expressed hope that PH would emerge victorious and for his own return to Dewan Rakyat after the polls. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng PETALING JAYA, April 5 — Kluang MP Liew Chin Tong said today he may not return to Parliament after the 14th general election, hinting at the challenge he will face in deposing MCA’s Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong from Ayer HItam, Johor.

Liew is spearheading the Pakatan Harapan offensive in the battleground state of Johor, and will take on the MCA deputy president in the latter’s home turf.

“I am not sure if I will return as an MP when Parliament sits again, as I am contesting one of the toughest seats in GE14, Ayer Hitam.

“I have devoted the last decade to the cause of making Malaysia a better place for all of us. Much as it is exciting, it is quite a frustrating experience as the current government refuses to bring genuine change,” he said in a brief statement.

He expressed hope that PH would emerge victorious and for his own return to Dewan Rakyat after the polls.

“I want to be re-elected to the Dewan Rakyat, not for myself, but to make the next decade a worthy and great one for all Malaysians.’’ he said.

Liew said he presumed the 13th Malaysian Parliament will be dissolved tomorrow, in line with expectations stemming from Barisan Nasional’s (BN) election manifesto launch scheduled for Saturday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Wee has won Ayer Hitam thrice since 2004.

However, his majority has steadily declined from 15,763 votes in the 2004 election to 13,909 in 2008 and 7,310 in 2013.

Liew and DAP believe that Ayer Hitam will be a bellwether for the larger election and that a victory there would provide the impetus for PH to make further progress on the road to Putrajaya.