On Facebook, public uproar after man steals phone from dead student

Messages of condolences continued to flood the Facebook thread, with many offering kind words and their sympathy to the boy’s parents. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Facebook users were left outraged and baffled upon learning that a man had stolen a schoolboy’s mobile phone just moments after he was knocked down by a van and bled to death.

The incident involving the 16-year-old allegedly took place at Jalan Tun Abdul Razak in Johor Baru earlier today.

Facebook user Harry Cyclone, who claims to be an eyewitness, posted the incident on the JB Tracer: Johor Baru Traffic, Crime and Community Service Report page today.

The said post has since caused a stir on the social media platform.

A Facebook user named Alan Cole posted: “What sort of country is this?...a young boy lies dying on the street and some scumbag comes up and steals his phone? WTF Malaysia? Somebody find this animal and drag him to the police station.” along with hashtag #ScumOfTheEarth.

Jasrul Jamaluddin Jengs called the man ‘heartless’ for stealing from a dead person, while Eswarran Visva said she hoped the thief would suffer a similar fate.

The student lying in a pool of blood after he was hit by a van in Johor Baru. — Picture via Facebook/ Harry CycloneAnother user, Puvanenthiran Nair Krishnan, said: “How cruel human can be! May justice be served for the two.. may he rest in peace and condolences to the family at this hard time.”

Aaron Tan said: “This new year is not happy after all. RIP young boy.”

Latifah Sakinah echoed the same sentiment, adding she could not imagine how the parents must have felt since the victim was young and the school year had only started today.

Meanwhile, Gloria Lai shared the post on his account with a reminder to parents: “First day of school and this happens. Parents please look out for your kids.”

According to Harry, the van driver has since been arrested by the police.

It was also reported that investigations are underway to bring the perpetrator to book.