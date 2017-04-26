Last updated Wednesday, April 26, 2017 6:28 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Malaysia

Official Agong’s birthday now amended to last Saturday of July

Wednesday April 26, 2017
05:49 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Dr Vida keen to launch singing career, wants to be next PikotaroThe Edit: Dr Vida keen to launch singing career, wants to be next Pikotaro

The Edit: Time’s ‘most influential’ of 2017The Edit: Time’s ‘most influential’ of 2017

The Edit: Why salt is so important in cookingThe Edit: Why salt is so important in cooking

The Edit: Setting hearts aflutter in BangladeshThe Edit: Setting hearts aflutter in Bangladesh

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The official birthday celebration of the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V be amended from the first Saturday of June to the last Saturday of July for the next five years. ― Bernama picThe official birthday celebration of the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V be amended from the first Saturday of June to the last Saturday of July for the next five years. ― Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, April 26 — The government has agreed that the official birthday celebration of the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V be amended from the first Saturday of June to the last Saturday of July, for the next five years.

The Prime Minister’s Department, in a statement today, said the amendment was made after taking into consideration that the first Saturday in June for 2017, 2018 and 2019 would fall during the fasting month of Ramadan.

“As such, the official birthday celebration of the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for 2017 will be celebrated on July 29.

“With the amended date, the occasion can be celebrated with the people through the (various) events that had been lined up,” said the department.

Sultan Muhammad V, 47, ascended to the throne succeeding Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah of Kedah, whose term ended on Dec 12 last year. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline