Official Agong’s birthday now amended to last Saturday of July

The official birthday celebration of the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V be amended from the first Saturday of June to the last Saturday of July for the next five years. ― Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, April 26 — The government has agreed that the official birthday celebration of the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V be amended from the first Saturday of June to the last Saturday of July, for the next five years.

The Prime Minister’s Department, in a statement today, said the amendment was made after taking into consideration that the first Saturday in June for 2017, 2018 and 2019 would fall during the fasting month of Ramadan.

“As such, the official birthday celebration of the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for 2017 will be celebrated on July 29.

“With the amended date, the occasion can be celebrated with the people through the (various) events that had been lined up,” said the department.

Sultan Muhammad V, 47, ascended to the throne succeeding Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah of Kedah, whose term ended on Dec 12 last year. — Bernama