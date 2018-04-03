Off-peak toll charges implemented by Singapore at Second Link

Vehicles enter Singapore from Malaysia at Tuas checkpoint. — TODAY file picSINGAPORE, April 3 — The Republic has introduced off-peak toll rates at the Second Link, nearly two months after Malaysia’s move to lower off-peak rates at its toll plaza.

With the revision, effective from Sunday (April 1), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the toll charges for all vehicles (except motorcycles) leaving and entering Singapore through the Tuas Checkpoint will be reduced by more than 85 per cent during the off-peak hours of 10am to 3pm, and 11pm to 5am daily.

The previous round-trip fee of S$6.40 (RM18.88) for cars at Tuas Checkpoint has been reduced to S$2.60 during the off-peak period, translating to S$3.80 in savings.

Heavy-goods vehicles making return trips during off-peak periods will be charged S$4 at the Second Link, compared to S$29.40 previously.

The LTA will also revise the peak period tolls — from 5am to 10am and 3pm to 11pm — to adjust for changes in exchange rates since the tolls were last set in 2010.

“The reduction in toll charges at the Second Link is in line with Singapore’s long-standing policy of matching Malaysia’s toll adjustments,” LTA said in a statement on Monday.

The reduced charges at the Second Link were first announced by the LTA on Feb 9, following Malaysia’s move to revise its toll rates.

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said at a joint press conference with his Singaporean counterpart in January that both leaders had discussed the issue of reviewing toll charges at the Tuas Second Link to “make it more attractive” for commuters to switch from using the Woodlands Causeway.

“(There are) reports that during peak hours, especially during the festivities and school holidays ... people from both sides have to wait for as long as three to four hours to get clearance. And we both agree that we need to resolve this,” said Najib.

Najib said that the lower levies and toll charges at the Second Link is expected to reduce the number of commercial vehicles at the Johor Causeway by 40 per cent. — TODAY