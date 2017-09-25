October 13 hearing for Zunar’s case against immigration

cartoonist Zunar claimed he was barred by an immigration officer at KLIA on October 17, 2016 from travelling to Singapore to attend a forum at a university. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The High Court here today set Oct 13 for hearing of cartoonist Zunar’s judicial review application to challenge the Malaysian Immigration Department’s travel ban on him since October last year.

Counsel Latheefa Koya who represented Zunar whose real name is Zulkiflee SM Anwarul Haque, told reporters this, when met after today’s proceeding held in chambers before justice Datin Azizah Nawawi.

On April 14, the court granted Zuhar’s application for leave for judicial review case to challenge the travel restriction issued against him by the department.

He filed the application on Dec 7, 2016, naming the Immigration director-general, Home Minister and the Malaysian government as respondents.

He is seeking a certiorari to strike out the travel restriction conveyed orally to him on Oct 17, 2016 and a declaration that the order was contrary to the Federal Constitution and therefore null and void, and unconstitutional.

He is also seeking an order to compel the respondents to allow him to travel overseas without restriction.

Zunar claimed he was barred by an immigration officer at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Oct 17, 2016 from travelling to Singapore to attend a forum at a university. — Bernama