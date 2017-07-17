Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Nurul Izzah: Pakatan can build better MRT line for cheaper

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Monday July 17, 2017
10:19 PM GMT+8

Passengers entering an MRT train after the Automatic Platform Gates (APG) slides open, July 17, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPassengers entering an MRT train after the Automatic Platform Gates (APG) slides open, July 17, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, July 17— PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar claimed today that the Opposition pact can build a wider Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) network if it were in power, while also keeping its cost much lower.

Speaking at a rally tonight, the Lembah Pantai MP said Pakatan Harapan would also be able to provide much better services to the masses.

“I want to say thank you for the line between Sungai Buloh and Kajang.

“I want to tell Najib Razak. Without wastage, we under Pakatan Harapan with the former deputy prime minister and prime minister can execute the MRT project with a wider network and a lower cost,” she said to loud cheers from the floor.

The RM21 billion MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line stretching 51km was officially opened by Najib today.

In conjunction, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak had wrote in his blog that the publicly-funded project was a “gift” from the prime minister to the country.


MORE TO COME

