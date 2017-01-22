Nur Jazlan: Use social media to disseminate info to help police

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said the public should leave it to the authorities to investigate and take action against offenders. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa JOHOR BARU, Jan 22 — The public can use the social media to provide information to help the police to track down suspect, but they should not take the law into their own hands, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

He said the public should leave it to the authorities to investigate and take action against the offenders.

“Whatever evidence on an incident can be viralled [sic] to assist the police in their investigation,” he told reporters after handing over of the Parent-Teacher Association’s aid for schools in the Pulai parliamentary constituency here today.

He said this in response to a case involving a lorry driver who was assaulted by a group of men at a condominium car park in Bukit Antarabangsa here after he accidentally reversed his lorry and bumped into a Mercedes Benz, breaking its car registration number plate, last Saturday.

The incident drew the ire of netizens who then made the car registration number viral on the social media.

Nur Jazlan said public awareness on the positive use of the social media could create fear among those intending to commit crime. — Bernama