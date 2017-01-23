Number of flood victims in Terengganu decreases to 904 as at 8am

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 23 ― The number of residents temporarily displaced by the flood into its fourth day in Terengganu showed a positive downward trend with 904 as at 8am this morning, compared to 1,155 last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department's “Infobanjir”, 23 evacuation centres remained open to shelter 247 families in five districts in the state.

In Besut, the situation has improved, with 155 people (40 families) still staying at four centres, compared to 344 (84 families), last night.

The number of affected residents in Setiu has also decreased, with 153 (32 families) staying at four centres compared to 179 (41 families), last night.

In Hulu Terengganu, only 410 people (136 families) are still staying at the eight centres compared to 541 (190 families).

However, Kemaman had to open three new centres making it six when the number of victims rose to 184 (38 families) from 89 (17 families).

In Dungun, the situation remains the same with one evacuation centre sheltering two families at Sekolah Kebangsaan Minda Talong.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department in its website, publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, reported that only one river, Sungai Dungun in Kuala Jengai is still at “danger” level.

Nevertheless, the water level as at 8am today has receded to 21.19 metres from 22.47m (danger level is 21.00m). ― Bernama