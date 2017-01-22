Number of flood victims in Kelantan down, Sabah sees increase

People wading through flood waters in Rantau Panjang, January 4, 2017. The number of flood victims in Kelantan has dropped, but Sabah has seen an increase. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, Jan 22 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan dropped to 10,126 from 2,846 families as at 5pm, from 11,654 (3,300 families) at 1pm.

Based on the Social Welfare Department’s ‘Infobanjir’ application, all evacuees were currently housed at 57 relief centres in seven districts in the state.

A total of 5,113 people from 1,363 families were placed at 23 relief centres in Kota Baru, and 2,520 from 689 families at 10 relief centres in Pasir Puteh.

In Pasir Mas, 19 relief centres were opened to house 1,785 victims from 600 families, while Bachok recorded 522 victims from 141 families at one relief centre.

Machang had 122 victims from 35 families in one centre, while the one in Tanah Merah housed 18 victims from six families.

Meanwhile, Kuala Krai had 46 people from 12 families at two relief centres.

Three relief centres in Tumpat, which housed 1,171 victims from 340 families this afternoon were closed down after all the evacuees were allowed to return home in the evening.

According to Kelantan’s ‘ebanjir’ portal, the water level at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang had risen to 10.16 metres at 5pm, compared to 10.06 metres at noon. The danger level for the river is at 9.0 metres.

Meanwhile, in Sabah, the number of flood victims at five flood relief centres — including two opened today — in three districts, rose to 514 from 143 families, as at 4pm.

Sabah State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat chief, Col Mulliadi Al-Hamdi Ladin said 346 victims from 82 families in the district of Kota Marudu were still at SK Taritipan, while 35 people were at the Damai Agricultural Training Centre’s hall, which was reopened today after closing on Jan 20.

Thirty-nine flood victims from 11 families in Paitan, a sub-district of Beluran, were still housed at the Kampung Binsulung hall.

In the district of Pitas, 35 victims from seven families were still at SK Salimpodon while another 59 from 18 families were at SK Rukom. — Bernama