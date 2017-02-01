Last updated Wednesday, February 01, 2017 6:12 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Number of flood victims in Johor drops to 978

Wednesday February 1, 2017
03:48 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Bolehkah PAS Selangor berpakat ‘satu lawan satu’?ProjekMMO: Bolehkah PAS Selangor berpakat ‘satu lawan satu’?

Indonesian Islamic council to issue fatwa against fake newsIndonesian Islamic council to issue fatwa against fake news

The Edit: How ‘halal snack pack’ came to define Australia in 2016The Edit: How ‘halal snack pack’ came to define Australia in 2016

Don’t stop search till missing six found, urges China envoyDon’t stop search till missing six found, urges China envoy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

JOHOR BARU, Feb 1 ― The number of flood victims in Johor dropped to 978 people at noon, from 1,010 people at 8am today.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the victims were from 258 families and they were at 17 evacuation centres in Segamat, Muar and Tangkak.

A total of 657 of the victims (165 families) are at 14 evacuation centres in Segamat, he said in a statement.

He said the evacuees in Segamat are from, among others, Kampung Pogoh, Kampung Spang Loi, Kampung Tekam, Kampung Sanglang, Kampung Bukit Singgir, Kampung Bukit Limau Manis and Kampung Chodan.

Another 296 people (87 families) are at two evacuation centres Muar, namely Balairaya Serbaguna Kampung Jawa and Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Kepong, while 25 others (six families) are at the evacuation centre at Balairaya Durian Chondong in Tangkak.

Ayub said Jalan Felda Kemelah was still closed due to a landslide and also Jalan Kampung Sungai Pinggan in Pontian due to a bridge collapse. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline