Number of flood victims in Johor drops to 978

JOHOR BARU, Feb 1 ― The number of flood victims in Johor dropped to 978 people at noon, from 1,010 people at 8am today.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the victims were from 258 families and they were at 17 evacuation centres in Segamat, Muar and Tangkak.

A total of 657 of the victims (165 families) are at 14 evacuation centres in Segamat, he said in a statement.

He said the evacuees in Segamat are from, among others, Kampung Pogoh, Kampung Spang Loi, Kampung Tekam, Kampung Sanglang, Kampung Bukit Singgir, Kampung Bukit Limau Manis and Kampung Chodan.

Another 296 people (87 families) are at two evacuation centres Muar, namely Balairaya Serbaguna Kampung Jawa and Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Kepong, while 25 others (six families) are at the evacuation centre at Balairaya Durian Chondong in Tangkak.

Ayub said Jalan Felda Kemelah was still closed due to a landslide and also Jalan Kampung Sungai Pinggan in Pontian due to a bridge collapse. ― Bernama