Number of flood evacuees near 12,000 in Johor, Terengganu, Pahang, Sabah

Thursday January 4, 2018
11:11 PM GMT+8

According to a statement by Nadma, all the states recorded an increase in the number of victims over the past three days. — Bernama picAccording to a statement by Nadma, all the states recorded an increase in the number of victims over the past three days. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — A total of 11,991 flood victims have been recorded by the National Disaster Management Agency’s (Nadma) disaster control centres in Johor, Terengganu, Pahang and Sabah as of 8pm.

According to a statement by Nadma, all the states recorded an increase in the number of victims over the past three days.

“There are 3,285 families involved, and they are now being housed at 77 relief centres,” the statement said.

However,the  agency said that the severe weather warnings and alerts have been terminated in all four states. — Bernama

