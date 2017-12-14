Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Partly Cloudy

Number of flood evacuees in Sabah down to 907, two relief centres closed

Thursday December 14, 2017
Tools

Two out of the five flood relief centres in Kota Belud district were closed today, bringing the total number of evacuees to 907 people from 340 families. — Picture courtesy of Sabah Civil Defence DepartmentTwo out of the five flood relief centres in Kota Belud district were closed today, bringing the total number of evacuees to 907 people from 340 families. — Picture courtesy of Sabah Civil Defence DepartmentKOTA KINABALU, Dec 14 — Two out of the five flood relief centres in Kota Belud district were closed today, bringing the total number of evacuees to 907 people from 340 families.

Both relief centres at Tun Said Community Hall and Botung Sports Complex were closed at 1.30 pm.

The Sabah Disaster Management secretariat in a statement said currently Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taun Gusi 2 sheltered 422 flood victims from 175 families; Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan hall, 309 (90 families); and SMK Agama Tun Said, 176 (75 families).

Meanwhile in Membakut sub-district within the Kimanis parliamentary constituency, there were 98 flood victims from 37 families. — Bernama

