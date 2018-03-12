Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Nude body of murder victim found in Sungai Chandong, Pulau Indah

Monday March 12, 2018
10:55 PM GMT+8

SHAH ALAM, March 12 — The nude body of a man with slash wounds on the neck was found at Sungai Chandong in Pulau Indah, off Klang today.

A Westports auxillary policeman who was fishing at the riverbank about 10.18am stumbled on the body of the victim, believed to be in his 30s, about 100 metres from a jetty.

Klang Selatan police chief, Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Amar Ramli said upon examination by forensic staff, the victim who had tattoos on his chest, had sustained several slash wounds on the neck.

In a statement sent through WhatsApp, he said a post-mortem would be conducted at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang. — Bernama

