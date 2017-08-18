NRD in final bid to stay ‘bin Abdullah’ ruling, Johor’s Islamic body wants in

MAIJ was not part of the lawsuit at both the High Court and Court of Appeal stage, but has now applied to join in the lawsuit and said it wishes to support the NRD’s appeal bid at the Federal Court. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Federal Court will hear on Monday the National Registration Department’s (NRD) final bid to pause the effect of a previous court ruling requiring it let a Muslim child conceived outside marriage take his father’s name instead of using “bin Abdullah”.

Lawyer Nizam Bashir, who represents the Johor-born child and his two Muslim parents, said the Federal Court will also hear on Monday an application by the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAIJ) to become part of the lawsuit.

“There’s also an intervener application, Majlis Agama Islam Johor (MAIJ) saw fit to make an application to intervene. This came about only on August 14,” he told Malay Mail Online.

The lawsuit filed by the child and his Muslim parents in September 2015 had named the NRD, the NRD director-general and the government of Malaysia as respondents.

They had sought to challenge the NRD director-general’s issuance of the child’s birth certificate with “bin Abdullah” in his name, and subsequent refusal to grant the Muslim father’s request for his name to be used instead for the child’s patronym in the birth certificate.

The NRD had cited the National Fatwa Committee’s 2003 fatwa that an illegitimate child, defined as one conceived out of wedlock or born fewer than six months from the date of the parents’ marriage, could not carry the father’s name.

The child and his parents failed at the High Court in August 2016, but the Court of Appeal on May 25 ruled in their favour.

In the Court of Appeal judgment, the judges had among other things noted the “stigma” attached to the patronym “bin Abdullah” within the Muslim community as it is generally understood to indicate birth out of wedlock, pointing out that the child will have to bear lifelong shame and suffer grief over such an association. They had also noted that his parents were legally married before his birth.

Among other things, the Court of Appeal ruled that the law does not empower the NRD director-general to either override the Muslim father’s wish to have his name used as his child’s surname or to decide on his own that the child’s surname should be “Abdullah”, stressing that a fatwa is “not law and has no force of law and cannot form the legal basis” for the decision on an illegitimate child’s surname.

The NRD has since filed for leave of appeal at the Federal Court and are seeking to defer the effect of the Court of Appeal’s decision pending the appeal. The NRD had earlier this month failed at the Court of Appeal to stay the decision.

Why Majlis Agama Islam Johor wants in

MAIJ was not part of the lawsuit at both the High Court and Court of Appeal stage, but has now applied to join in the lawsuit and said it wishes to support the NRD’s appeal bid at the Federal Court.

In an affidavit by MAIJ chief executive officer Md Rofiki A Shamsudin to support the intervener application, he argued that the state Islamic body had direct legal interest in this matter and needed to attend the legal proceedings to defend these interests.

Among other things, Md Rofiki said MAIJ needed to intervene as the Court of Appeal’s ruling allegedly affects both the interpretation of the legal use of Section 111 of the Islamic Family Law (State of Johore) Enactment 2003 and the binding effect of a Johor fatwa issued on March 26, 2004 on the issue of illegitimate children.

“As a result of the Court of Appeal’s decision, any Muslims in the state of Johor can also register their illegitimate children to have the bin of the child’s biological father at the National Registration Department and it clearly contravenes laws that are in force in Johor and fatwa issued by Johor,” he claimed in the court document sighted by Malay Mail Online.

“I truly believe it to be true that if this application to be intervener is rejected and/or denied, the interests of all Muslims in Johor would be prejudiced and subsequently undermine the authority of this proposed intervener,” he added, further claiming that the rejection of MAIJ’s intervener bid would negatively impact the rights of those who require its defence and prevent justice from being carried out.

Md Rofiki also said MAIJ will seek to add further legal questions to be considered by the Federal Court in the NRD’s bid to appeal, including the status of a fatwa previously issued by the Johor Fatwa Committee which he claimed binds the NRD in the registration of Muslim children born in Johor.

Nizam confirmed to Malay Mail Online that he was notified this morning that the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council had also applied to be an intervener in this lawsuit and that its intervener application will also be heard next Monday.