Now PAS says PPBM alliance not finalised but still at ‘discussion’ stage

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (left) is seen at the launching of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's official song and website in Shah Alam, January 7, 2016. PAS has clarified today that its political cooperation with PPBM yesterday is not final. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — PAS has clarified today that its “political cooperation” agreed with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) yesterday is not final, and is still at the discussion and review stage.

The Islamist party said the agreement needs to be discussed within the central committee on its political aspect before finalised by its advisory Syura Council on matters involving relationships with other parties under its constitution.

“This means that until now there is still no final decision made regarding relationship between PAS and PPBM. It is still at the stage of discussion and review,” its information chief Nasrudin Hassan said in a brief statement.

Despite that, PAS said its decision to refuse working together with former ally DAP and splinter Parti Amanah Negara is final, and it will not join federal opposition pact Pakatan Harapan.

Yesterday, PAS and PPBM reportedly formed a joint committee tasked with framing an outline for political cooperation between both parties ahead of the 14th general election.

Representatives from both parties who met said that the committee’s formation was to ensure they are able to draft an “agreeable” political framework.

Despite that, Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, who is also the deputy chief of PAS’ advisory Syura Council said the body has not given its blessings over the move.

The party’s Ulama wing also said that the collaboration must not include any relationship with DAP and Amanah.