Now, Dr M says will back Anwar for PM if it’s the ‘people’s choice’

PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaking during a press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya, July 18, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, July 18 — After days of vacillating, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he would support jailed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for prime minister if the people wished it so.

“If that is the people’s choice, why not?” Dr Mahathir said during a press conference here.

He also said that he stood by his previous assessment that Anwar was unfit to be prime minister, but said that his opinion only applied to the “prevailing circumstances of that time”.

“I might change my mind again next year,” he quipped.

