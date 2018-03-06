Now, Dr M says Pakatan undecided on Maria Chin

Tun Dr Mahathir giving a press conference at the Opposition office in the Parliament building, Kuala Lumpur March 6, 2018. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 ― Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the pact will discuss with former Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah on her supposed candidacy in the general election.

The former prime minister said his pact has not settled on where the activist might contest in the event she is fielded for the 14th general election.

“We will have to talk to her... we have not decided anything yet,” he told reporters during a press conference in the Parliament lobby today.

“Because one of the things we don’t want to see is that a three-cornered fight becomes a four-cornered, five-cornered or six-cornered fight. This will only split the vote and the winner will be BN,” he told reporters, referring to Barisan Nasional.

Maria officially resigned from polls watchdog Bersih 2.0 today, pursuant to her announcement last week that she will enter active politics.

Despite suggesting that she will contest on a PH ticket, Maria also insisted that she will not join any political party.

She claimed that she must remain independent in order to pursue her reform agenda.

Maria further insisted that she be given a federal seat to contest, saying that it would not be possible to push for institutional reforms as a state lawmaker.