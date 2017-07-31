Nothing wrong with revealing Dr M’s IC, deputy home minister says

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said there was nothing wrong in revealing the revealing alleged details of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s identification card. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi did not commit an offence by revealing details allegedly from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s identification card, Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said today.

The deputy home minister was responding to calls by DAP MPs for Zahid to temporarily relinquish control of the Home Ministry after publicly revealing such information yesterday.

The Star Online quoted Nur Jazlan as saying that the details shared by the deputy prime minister were public record and therefore not classified under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

“I see it as public record. It is not an issue,” he was quoted saying.

Zahid claimed at a Kelana Jaya Umno division meeting yesterday that the National Registration Department informed him that Dr Mahathir’s name on his old identity card was “Mahathir a/l Iskandar Kutty”.

Dr Mahathir’s lineage is believed to include ancestors from Kerala, India on the paternal side.

The former PM called Zahid a “liar” today and challenged him to produce the purported IC.

Police reports were lodged today against Zahid as well as the director-general of the NRD over the DPM’s disclosure.