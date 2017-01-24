Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 11:55 pm GMT+8

Not possible for opposition to cooperate if leaders remain dictatorial, says Azmin

Tuesday January 24, 2017
11:26 PM GMT+8

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pictured) said opposition parties would not be able to cooperate if there were leaders who adopt a dictatorial attitude. — File picPKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pictured) said opposition parties would not be able to cooperate if there were leaders who adopt a dictatorial attitude. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Cooperation among opposition parties will not be possible if there are leaders who adopt a dictatorial attitude, said PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“If a leader says you must do it my way, that is not democracy but dictatorship,” the Selangor Menteri Besar told reporters after attending an event at the Gombak Land and District Office here today.

He said this in commenting on remarks by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman (PPBM) Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that PPBM wanted to end negotiations with PAS on political cooperation because the party (PPBM) wanted to focus on working with the DAP.

Prior to this, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was reported to have “advised” any party which wanted to cooperate with PAS to do its bidding because “it had been around much longer”.

Azmin added that “doors should remain open” to cooperation to take on the Barisan Nasional juggernaut. — Bernama

