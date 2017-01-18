Not easy to hack payWave card, users need not worry, says IT expert

Allegations that payWave credit cardholders are at risk of having their personal data stolen is made up, according to an information technology consultant. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Allegations that payWave cardholders are at risk of their personal data and information is not as simple as made up in social media, according to Information Technology consultant, Mohd Ridzman Azzahari.

He said that while he did not rule out such a possibility, it would not be as easy as the card had high security features.

“The card is equipped with high security features including for payment using payWave in which each transaction made is unique,” he said.

Mohd Ridzman, who is also the managing director of Onemyr Awareness, a consultancy on cyber crimes, told Bernama this when commenting on a video clip making the allegations on the Internet and social media now.

“Based on Bank Negara reports, there were no complaints on thefts using payWave to date,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to Visa’s official website, the Visa payWave platform is based on secure EMV chip technology, which provides both data protection and transaction security via the use of keys and the latest encryption technology.

It said Visa payWave transactions are processed through the same, reliable payment network as EMV chip and magnetic strip transactions.

“We have designed Visa payWave to ensure that the cardholder is always in control. The retailer must first enter the purchase amount for approval and your card has to be held in very close proximity to the card reader (within 4 cm) in order for a transaction to take place.

“The terminal can also only process one payment transaction at a time,” it said. — Bernama