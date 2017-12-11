Noor Raslan is not my brother, Rahman Dahlan says

Abdul Rahman said Noor Raslan Md Dahlan did not have family ties with him as alleged by Rafizi. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan has denied Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president, Rafizi Ramli’s allegation over the award of the implementing contract of the 2017 Negaraku Expo.

Abdul Rahman said, in fact, the implementing contractor, namely, Pico Integrated Exhibit Sdn Bhd, chief executive officer Noor Raslan Md Dahlan also did not have family ties with him as alleged by the Pandan Member of Parliament.

“Rafizi repeated the allegation that Raslan Dahlan who was given the contract, was my brother, nine times during a media conference on Facebook at 1.30 pm today.

“I vehemently deny Rafizi Ramli’s accusation. I stress I don’t have any family ties with Raslan Dahlan. He is not my brother although our fathers’ names are the same,” he said in a special media conference which was also attended by Noor Raslan Md Dahlan, today.

Abdul Rahman said, however, 10 minutes after the media conference ended, Rafizi erased the media conference recording link.

“Although, he (Rafizi) has erased the proof of his accusation, my officers managed to record and screen-shoot all the media conference recordings…maybe he quickly erased the proof when knowing Raslan is not my brother. — Bernama