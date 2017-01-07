Non-Muslim more accepting of Hadi’s Bill now, PAS claims

Himpunan 355 secretariat holds rally logo at the press conference in Dewan MBSA Shah Alam, January 7, 2017. — Picture by Saw Siow FengSHAH ALAM, Jan 7 — The objections from non-Muslims towards a private member’s Bill which seeks to upgrade the Shariah Courts has eased over the past few months, PAS claimed today.

Deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said after much explanation done by the party on president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s Shariah Bill, the non-Muslims including those in East Malaysia are more open towards it.

“There has been meetings, dialogues and writings on the bill. As a result of this, the objections towards Act 355 has eased up and there is a positive view from all parties.

“This includes from non-Muslims and those in Sarawak,” he said in a press conference today, but did not provide any proof to back his claim.

Act 355 refers to Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, which Hadi’s Bill seeks to amend.

Tuan Ibrahim also denied that the mission to enhance Shariah courts has been taken over by other parties, in an indirect reference to ruling party Umno, whose president Datuk Seri Najib Razak pledged in its general assembly that Putrajaya will support the Bill.

“I would like to thank the government NGO’s which has been positive. It is not a question of hijack, we bring it as much as we can bring.

“The question of hijacking is not raised. It is not political issue but an issue of religion. All parties are involved and responsible for it,” he added.

The Islamist party leader also hoped that Putrajaya is able to pass the amendments to the Shariah law before the next general elections, which some have predicted to be later this year.

“We hope the faster it is passed, the better it is. When the Bill is brought in March, there would be second and third reading. Hopefully it gets passed early,” Tuan Ibrahim said.

PAS today launched a rally to show solidarity for Hadi’s Bill to be held on February 18 at Dataran Merdeka.

In November last year, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang read his motion for the amended version of his private member’s Bill to amend Act 355 in a bid to expand the punitive powers of the Shariah courts, but he deferred it to the next time Parliament convenes in 2017.