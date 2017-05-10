No zakat funds misappropriated, Penang exco says after arrests

Penang executive councillor Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim says the four men were probed due to their personal affairs. – Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, May 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigations into four high-ranking officials from Zakat Pulau Pinang (ZPP) did not involve misappropriation of zakat funds, Penang executive councillor Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim said today.

The state religious affairs committee chairman told a press conference today that the four men were probed due to their personal affairs, and not against the body responsible for alms collection and distribution.

“I guarantee that there is no misappropriation of the funds and this is an investigation into the officials in their personal capacity, not against ZPP, so we will wait for the outcome of the MACC investigations,” he said.

Abdul Malik is responding to the arrest of four ZPP officials, including its chief executive officer, by MACC yesterday to assist in investigations into graft allegations.

“We will send an audit team to do a second audit and if the audit team finds any sign of misappropriation, then we will send a forensic audit,” he said.

Abdul Malik said ZPP has a mechanism in place to ensure transparency such as an independent auditing since 2008.

He said the forensic auditors are also now ready to come in if the need arises.

Abdul Malik said the last time they had a second audit was in 2015 over a complaint on a tender process where the auditor advised them to tighten the process.

He said the ZPP board of directors will be holding an emergency meeting tomorrow to discuss the administration and management of ZPP pending MACC's investigations on the four officials.

“We will ensure that the operations of ZPP is not interrupted or affected by this investigation,” he said.

As for the fate of the four officials, he said they are still under investigations by MACC so ZPP will not take any action yet.

“They will only be suspended if they are charged in court,” he said.

Meanwhile, ZPP chairman Datuk Salleh Man said they will give full cooperation to MACC in its investigations.

“We will take stern action against anyone proven to have committed corrupt practices,” he said.

Yesterday, MACC remanded four ZPP officials along with seven contractors until May 15 to assist in investigations into allegations of zakat funds being misappropriated.

The case was investigated under Section 17(a) and Section 17(b) along with Section 23 of the MACC Act for accepting and giving gratification and using position for gratification.