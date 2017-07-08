No report of pyramid scheme couple on the run, authorities say

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 ― The Malaysian authorities have not received any report on a couple reported to have fled to Malaysia after allegedly cheating over 400,000 individuals of about 30 billion yuan (RM19 billion) in China, through a pyramid scheme.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, however said he was prepared to cooperate with China should there be a request for cooperation from the relevant authorities.

“We will cooperate according to regulations set by the law,” he said when contacted by Bernama here yesterday.

Local media reported that a 26-year-old female Chinese citizen and her Malaysian husband had initiated a foreign currency investment scheme in Shenzhen early this year, promising high returns.

However, it was reported that the couple's investment company which attracted over 400,000 investors within several months, closed down in early June.

The woman, believed to be the mastermind of the get-rich scheme had been unreachable on both WeChat app and her mobile phone since June 11. ― Bernama