No reason to replace Musa as Sabah CM, says asst minister

Datuk Sairin Karno said the people would lose in terms of progress should Tan Sri Musa Aman (pic), who has been instrumental in Sabah’s rapid development, be replaced. ― Bernama picKENINGAU, March 28 — A state assistant minister sees no reason to replace Tan Sri Musa Aman as Chief Minister of Sabah.

Datuk Sairin Karno said the people would lose in terms of progress should Musa, who has been instrumental in Sabah’s rapid development, be replaced.

In this regard, the Agriculture and Food Industry Assistant Minister hoped the people, particularly those in the interior, would continue to support and maintain Barisan Nasional led by Musa as the state government.

“The people should not gamble away their children’s future for personal interest,” he told reporters after launching the Utusan Malaysia education supplement Tutor for schools in his constituency, Liawan, at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Gunsanad here today.

Sairin also urged the locals to allow Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to continue leading the country and described the Prime Minister as “a courageous man who dared to promise that he would return any rights due to Sabah under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Meanwhile, the Utusan Malaysia education supplement worth RM58,046 was sponsored by Sairin for 25 schools involving 3,387 SPM, UPSR and PT3 students.

“This sponsorship is a first for Liawan. It is my contribution and support for the development of its students.

“It is also part of my roadmap as the elected representative for Liawan. I hope this initiative will help to boost the quality of education among the students,” he said. — Bernama