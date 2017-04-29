No public scholarship for top student

One of the country's SPM top scorer is devastated when she did not get a Public Services Department scholarship despite obtaining 11A+.

Eighteen-year-old Teh Xin Yi, formerly of SMK Ava Maria Convent, said she only knew about it after a check on the department’s website on Wednesday.

“I thought I would be a cut above since I sat for extra papers in hopes of improving my scholarship chances. Sadly, it wasn’t the case,” said the eldest child of a technician and production controller.

Teh, who is one of 102 students to score 11A+ in SPM, said she applied for a scholarship to fund her electrical and electronic engineering degree in Germany.

“I was called for an interview by the department on Apr 4 where I sat for two interview sessions.”

Speaking in a press conference called by Ipoh Barat MCA youth chief Aldrich Low, Teh said she was active in co-curriculum activities in school too.

“I was confident of getting the scholarship as I aced all the public examinations.”

She scored 7As in UPSR and 10As in PT3.

“With my parents’ annual income, it will be impossible for them to send me to overseas to study.”

Teh’s mother Wan Wai Kin, 46, said it was disappointing her daughter did not get a scholarship despite her good grades.

“She is a very motivated girl as we encourage her to be the best. That is why she wants to go Germany to study engineering,” Wan said.

Low said he would assist Teh in her scholarship appeal.

"Other students facing the same predicament as Teh can seek help from Perak MCA," he said.