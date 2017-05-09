No offer of P-3C Orion by Japan, says RMAF chief

File picture shows a Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force Lockheed P-3C Orion aircraft taking off on a search for the missing MH370 plane, at RAAF base Pearce, March 24, 2014, — Reuters picSUBANG, May 9 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) refuted reports that the Japanese Government will hand over a maritime patrol aircraft P-3C Orion to Malaysia for free.

RMAF chief General Datuk Seri Affendi Buang said reports on local and foreign media portals on the matter which went viral were not true.

It could be a rumour...we did not receive any offer or decision officially so far,” he told a media conference after an RMAF Innovation Award Presentation ceremony here today.

Affendi made the statement when asked to comment on the information which went viral on social websites that the Japanese government was reported to be seeking ways to give Malaysia the P-3C Orion maritime patrol plane for free.

Several foreign portals including those in Japan have been reporting on the matter in the past one week when the authenticity of the news is not known.

Earlier, Affendi presented RMAF Innovation Award certificates to winners of various categories including the Human Resource Innovation Award, Project Management Innovation, Information Technology and Communications Management Innovation, Finance Management Innovation and Customer Management Innovation.

The winners took home a cash prize of RM1,500, certificate and trophy each.

Affendi said he hoped the innovation products would be adopted by RMAF staff to carry out work more efficiently.

He also presented the Green Endorsement Award to four officers for skilfully piloting an aircraft during an emergency and the Safe Flight Award to 11 officers for their accident-free record.

The ceremony also witnessed the appointment of Mohamad Lockman Abdul Jabar as the 8th RMAF Warrant Officer to replace Tarmizi Jaafar who would be going on mandatory retirement.

Mohamad Lockman who held the post of RMAF Ceremonial Warrant Officer was replaced by Ahmad Maulana Ab Ghafar effective April 7. — Bernama