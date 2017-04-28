No need for Selangor PAS excos to quit even if PKR ties cut, says Youth Chief

Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi speaking at the 58th Dewan Pemuda PAS Muktamar in Alor Setar April 28, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, April 28 — PAS state executive councillors in Selangor need not resign even if the Islamic party severs its alliance with PKR, newly elected PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi said today.

This was because PAS excos were “not appointed by PKR” and the mandate of the people remained despite broken relations between parties, he stressed.

Khalil, the son of PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, was responding to PKR secretary general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail who urged PAS leaders to quit their posts in Selangor if the party decides to end its cooperation with PKR.

“PKR did not appoint PAS excos in Selangor and factually, PKR has lesser seats than PAS in Selangor,” Khalil said.

“There is no need to resign because they were not appointed by PKR or DAP. This is the people’s mandate and we must continue,” he added.

The Selangor state government currently comprises representatives from PKR, PAS and the DAP. PAS and the DAP have already broken off their alliance under the now-defunct Pakatan Rakyat.

PAS Youth earlier today followed PAS’ Ulama wing in passing a motion to sever ties with PKR.

The motion is expected to feature in the main Muktamar that begins tomorrow, before being passed to the powerful Syura Council for a decision.

PAS has three excos in the Selangor state government, which is led by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali from PKR.

PAS initially won 15 state seats in Selangor compared to PKR’s 14 in the 2013 general elections.

However, after two of their assemblymen left the party to join Parti Amanah Negara, PAS only has 13 seats, equal with PKR.

PAS has set its sights on “leading” the Selangor state government following the next general election, though it has not made it clear if it would attempt to win the state government on its own or with any coalition partners.