No need for Indian-dominated party to represent race, DAP MP says

DAP lawmaker Charles Santiago said the responsibility of addressing the aspirations of ethnic Indians lied with all parties. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — DAP lawmaker Charles Santiago disagreed today with Hindraf’s position that only an Indian-dominated party could protect the community’s interests.

The Klang MP said the responsibility of addressing the aspirations of ethnic Indians lied with all parties, even as the Indian rights movement is seeking to ally with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and to contest the next general election.

“In fact, it’s the onus of every political party in the country to address the needs of the poor, marginalised and disenfranchised,” Santiago said in a statement.

The Opposition lawmaker added that while the Indian community became a force to be reckoned with after the historic 2007 Hindraf rally, it changed when Hindraf chief P. Waythamoorthy signed a memorandum of understanding with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and was appointed deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

“And although Waythamoorthy left his position eventually, it had already broken the trust between him and the Indians,” said Santiago.

Hindraf secretary P. Muniandy accused Santiago yesterday of trying to sabotage possible collaborations between Hindraf and PH, and claimed that Hindraf had the mandate of underclass Indians, unlike “elites” like Santiago.

PH deputy president Lim Guan Eng said yesterday that the federal Opposition pact would consider suggestions to increase Indian representation on its presidential council.