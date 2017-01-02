No media restriction in Perak, MB says

Zambry said it was not the policy of the government to teach the media what to report on or what it should not write or publish. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaIPOH, Jan 2 — The Perak government has never imposed restrictions on media organisations even if their coverage of events in the state do not favour the government, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

He said it was not the policy of the government to teach the media what to report on or what it should not write or publish.

The state government always appreciated the cooperation extended by the media which covered current issues or matters related to Perak and helped it to better administer the state, he said.

He was addressing the Perak 2016 Media Night organised by the Perak Association of Media Practitioners (PPMP), which was attended by about 100 media practitioners from various agencies here last night.

Zambry said: “Although some media report negative news, we have never stopped their reporters from covering events.”

At the event, the Menteri Besar launched a gimmick of the PPMP to promote Visit Perak Year 2017.

Perak State Secretary Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Editor-in-Chief Datuk Zakaria Abdul Wahab and Utusan Melayu Group Editor-in-Chief Datuk Abdul Aziz Ishak were among those who attended the event. — Bernama