No Malaysian affected by South Asia floods, says foreign ministry

Commuters ride on rickshaws as streets are flooded due to heavy rain in Dhaka, Bangladesh July 25, 2017. — Reuters pic PUTRAJAYA, Sept 1 ― The foreign ministry has confirmed that no Malaysian was reported to have been affected by the floods currently sweeping Bangladesh, India and Nepal in South Asia.

In a statement here today, it said it would continue to monitor the situation via Malaysian missions in Dhaka, New Delhi and Kathmandu.

“The Government of Malaysia expresses its deepest condolences and sympathies to the governments and peoples of Bangladesh, India and Nepal, especially to families affected by the severe floods caused by the recent monsoon rains,” it said.

So far, at least 1,200 people have been reportedly killed and millions rendered homeless following the devastating floods that have hit the three countries. ― Bernama