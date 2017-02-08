No deaths due to rotavirus infection, says health D-G

Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says there are no deaths recorded due to rotavirus infection at Ulu Legong Hot Spring Recreation Centre in Baling, Kedah. ― File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― No deaths have been recorded due to rotavirus infection at Ulu Legong Hot Spring Recreation Centre in Baling, Kedah and all the patients are in stable condition.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 49 cases were recorded up to February 6, with the most in Kedah (39) followed by Penang (6) and Perlis (4), involving patients aged between 10 months to 63 years.

“Of the total, six patients (12.2 percent) tested positive for rotavirus while 31 patients are still being treated in government and private hospitals,” he said in a statement here, today.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has taken several control and preventive measures by conducting a thorough investigation of the water and food at recreation centres and closing them temporarily for clean-up.

In addition to taking all eight samples of water from the hot spring at various temperatures, they also issued an alert to all public and private health facilities near the recreation centre.

Dr Noor Hisham urged parents to bring children with diarrhoea and those who went swimming at the recreation centre from January 25 to February 3 to seek treatment and to consult a doctor. ― Bernama