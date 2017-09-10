No compromise for those who slander Umno leaders on social media

SANDAKAN, Sept 10 — The Umno Information Technology Bureau will not compromise with anyone who slander the party leaders on social media, its chairman, Datuk Ahmad Maslan said today.

As such, he urged the Umno leaders concerned to lodge reports with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the police to facilitate further action.

This culture (of defaming) practised by leaders of opposition parties to bring down Umno leaders should be stopped and stern action should be taken by MCMC and the police against the culprits, he said at the closing of a Virtual Technical Workshop organised by the IT Bureau of Zone Five Umno here today.

Ahmad, who is also Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry, said Sabah is the first state to organise the workshop and that it would also be conducted in other states.

Workshop participants are provided guidelines to only upload positive remarks or comments on social websites, he added. — Bernama