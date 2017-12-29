No compromise for cops involved in crime, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi taking a walk to meet the people at Dataran Jeti, Bagan Datuk, December 29, 2017. — Bernama picBAGAN DATUK, Dec 29 — The Home Ministry will never compromise with any criminal activities committed by the officers and staff of the Royal Malaysia Police, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said that integrity was something that could not be compromised and appropriate action would be taken against anyone involved in crime.

“We give priority to safety. If any crime occurred, let alone if it was committed by the enforcement officers and staff, action will definitely be taken against them.

“We will not protect anybody. This is our commitment to the people,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Back to School’ programme which involved 1,136 pupils from the National Type Chinese Schools in the Bagan parliamentary constituency at SJKC Chong San in Rungkup, here today.

Yesterday, a police inspector, two of his subordinates and a civilian were arrested to facilitate a probe into a gang robbery and extortion incident, which took place at a house in Ipoh, Perak on Wednesday.

The arrest was made following a police report lodged by a 54-year-old man on Wednesday claiming that six men who had identified themselves as policemen came to his house to allegedly perform a raid, before extorting RM12,300 from him.

It was believed that the money was sought in exchange for the victim’s arrest over an alleged possession of drugs.

In another development, Ahmad Zahid said the ministry was ready to approve the usage of pistols to the Forestry Department especially to curb encroachment of forest reserves.

He said the department’s enforcement personnel could use the firearms in self-defence.

“The firearms will be given if there is an application for official use and they have the right to defend themselves.

“The director-general of Forestry (Datuk Nor Akhirudin Mahmud) can apply to the Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun) to equip its officers with firearms,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the police could approve the usage of firearms on case-by-case basis for officers of certain ranks.

He was commenting on a recent statement by Perak Forestry Department director Datuk Mohamed Zin Yusop, who wanted the department’s elite squad to be equipped with more firearms to improve its enforcement. — Bernama