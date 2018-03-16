No better time to win back Kelantan than now, Ahmad Zahid says

Ahmad Zahid expressed his confidence that Mustapa could bring about changes in Kelantan if BN was given the opportunity to re-administer the state. — Picture by Firdaus LatifPASIR PUTEH, March 16 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi believes now is the best time for Barisan Nasional (BN) to take over Kelantan as the Opposition parties are in disarray.

As such, the Umno vice-president, who is discharging the duties of the deputy president, called on the BN election machinery for the 14th General Election (GE14) to work hard to ensure that not only Kelantan would return to BN, but also to increase the parliamentary seats by more than two-thirds majority.

“We know that this is the best time for us to win back the support from the people in Pasir Puteh as the parties on the other side are ‘kuca bojeng’ (in disarray). (For that,) we bid goodbye to the ‘kuca bojeng’ parties. This is the time for Umno, this is the time for BN!

“We do not want five parliamentary seats (in Kelantan). (In fact,) we need to raise the parliamentary seats so that we can garner more than two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat,” he said in his speech at “Majlis Pemimpin Rakyat” and the launch of the Pasir Puteh parliamentary constituency election machinery for GE14 here today.

Also present were Ahmad Zahid’s wife, Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis; Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed; his deputy, Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub; Pasir Puteh Umno division chief Datuk Zawawi Othman; and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Senator Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed his confidence that Mustapa could bring about changes in Kelantan if BN was given the opportunity to re-administer the state.

“I am highly confident of Tok Pa (Mustapa). InsyaAllah (God willing), (he) would lead the new government in Kelantan. I will help Tok Pa, so will the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak). Umno division heads will also assist to ensure that we (BN) take over Kelantan.

“InsyaAllah, Semerak will be the most developed city in the state. The development in Tok Bali Supply Base (TBSB) will provide jobs opportunities to 50,000 workers, and we know that the people in Pasir Puteh have never thought that the ECRL (East Coast Rail Line) would make it here,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also announced an allocation of RM3.5 million to the Pasir Puteh parliamentary constituency comprising RM2 million for house repair, RM1 million to upgrade Dewan Omar at the Uthmaniyah Umno Complex and RM500,000 to assist single mothers at the event.

He also promised to increase RM4 million in allocation for house repair if BN managed to wrest the Pasir Puteh parliamentary seat and four state seats, namely Gaal, Semerak, Limbongan and Selising. — Bernama