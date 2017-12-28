No approval given for SeaPlane@Putrajaya event, DCA D-G says

Azharuddin said an AOC issued by the DCA director-general was a requirement for any aircraft operation involving the transport of passengers for hire or reward. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Dec 28 — The Department of Civil Aviation said today it had not issued an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to any organisation to organise the SeaPlane@Putrajaya activity in the federal administrative capital in January.

DCA Director-General Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said an AOC issued by the DCA director-general was a requirement for any aircraft operation involving the transport of passengers for hire or reward.

“Since Putrajaya is a government office and housing area, DCA feels that the safety of the public is of utmost importance and priority.

“The public is advised to kindly check with DCA before engaging in this activity. This is solely a precautionary and safety measure to hinder any issues that might arise,” he said in a statement.

Azharuddin was responding to the SeaPlane@Putrajaya advertisement being circulated in social media, promoting the activity scheduled to be held at the Putrajaya Recreational Airfield in Precinct 6 on Jan 20 next year. — Bernama