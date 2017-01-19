Nik Norzrul Thani named Malaysia Singapore Business Council chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed has appointed Datuk Dr Nik Norzrul Thani as Chairman for the Malaysia Singapore Business Council (MSBC), effective Jan 1, 2017.

In a statement today, MSBC said Nik Norzrul replaces Datuk Lim Say Chong, the Chairman of Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd.

Nik Norzrul is Chairman and Senior Partner of Zaid Ibrahim & Co. and a member of ZICOlaw network.

He is also a director of several public listed and government linked companies, as well as Chairman of the Capital Market Compensation Fund Corporation. — Bernama