NGOs lodge police report over Selangor PAS’ prayer

Ten NGOs today lodged a police report over the allegedly misleading ‘doa’ recited by a Selangor PAS leader in an event here on Saturday. — Malay Mail file picSHAH ALAM, March 20 — Ten non-governmental organisations (NGOs) today lodged a police report over the allegedly misleading “doa” (prayer) recited by a Selangor PAS leader in an event here on Saturday.

The NGOs spokesman, Ishak Harun, said the prayer recited in the programme was believed to have touched on several things that could bring about slander and misrepresentation of Islam, the royal institutions and Islamic religious agencies in the state.

“The programme was broadcast live via PAS Selangor Facebook page and went viral on other social networking sites.

“The content of the prayer gives a misleading idea about the Sultan of Selangor as the head of Islam in the state and also about the roles of related agencies, including the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais),” he told reporters at the Shah Alam district police headquarters here today.

Among the NGOs were the Persatuan Peduli Rakyat Sungai Besar, Kelab Prihatin Ummah Selangor, Persatuan Masyarakat Penyayang Selangor, Persatuan Kebajikan Ihsan Ummah Selangor and Anak Prihatin Malaysia. — Bernama