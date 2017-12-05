New Umno candidates to contest in GE14, Najib says

Najib told Umno members to close ranks and brace themselves for the coming general election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has revealed that Umno will field new candidates in the 14th general election, according to Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

The Umno supreme council member said that the party president made the announcement during the party’s closed-door briefing earlier today.

She said that this will make the party more relatable to the younger generation and ensure the continuity of Umno.

“More new faces will be introduced, whether men or women to me this is a good sign. In three years, it is going to be 2020.

“The landscape of Malaysia will change from the politics, economics and social aspects, which is why we need new faces to show continuity in Umno’s struggle,” Azalina added.

During the briefing, Najib told Umno members to close ranks and brace themselves for the coming general election.

The Umno president in his closed door address to members today stressed on party unity and avoiding infighting as the best strategy for Umno to prepare for the polls.

According to Umno Vice President Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussien, Najib said it is crucial to prioritise the party before anything else.

“It is important for them to put the party above everything else, not just for the elections but for the people out there.

“The party’s interests are more important than individual interests or of some particular groups,” he told reporters when met after the briefing.

Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani also added that Najib reminded delegates of the importance of cooperation between leaders and grassroots members.

He said this will help translate into votes for Umno in the coming general election if the party machinery can work together.

Johari added Najib also stressed that Umno should engage with the people and quell any worries they have on issues surrounding the current administration.

“We need to engage with the people as usual on any issues that have been raised on the administration. We have to answer to all their accusations as well as possible,” he said.

The Umno general assembly begins today and runs until December 9. This year’s assembly will not see any party elections taking place and willfocus on the coming general elections next year.