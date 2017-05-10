New faces to emerge after Wanndy’s death

Muhamad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi, 27, the man central to radicalising Malaysians to join the militant group, was killed in an attack in Syria on April 29. — File pic PETALING JAYA, May 10 — The death of home grown Islamic State (IS) chief recruiter in a drone strike in Syria will not defeat the terrorist group’s main activity of planning attacks and seeking out more sympathisers to enlist with the militant outfit.

A police source told Malay Mail terror cells were always expanding and would always have trained operators who can quickly replace fallen villans.

Foreign intelligence confirmed his death to authorities here on Monday.

“Wanndy’s death will not change the landscape of IS activities in the country as, the organisation is always ready to face such situations and would have replacements in place, said the source.

“Any damaging effect to the group’s structure is only temporary.”

The death of Wanndy could even inspire other militants to emulate his feat in the terror cell’s network.

Bukit Aman Special Branch director comm of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Fuzi Harun said there were at least four Malaysian militants based in Syria who can replace Wanndy.

He said Bukit Aman Special Branch and Counter Terrorism department is currently monitoring the progress with the help of foreign intelligence unit.

“There are four of them that we believe can take up Wanndy’s role, they will decide this among themselves and there won’t be a power struggle,” he said.

Fuzi said his death will not stop local IS sympathisers going to Syria as recruiting of militant’s is also done by others.

Wanndy was killed in a drone-based attack in Raqqa, Syria.

It was reported that Wanndy, who used the moniker Abu Hamzah Al-Fateh, was with another IS fighter when they were attacked.

Few days before his death Wanndy, had on social media three days before he was killed, related his close shave with death.

He posted on Facebook how he and several other fighters were shot at after they drove into the opposing Kurdistan Workers’ Party territory.

Wanndy first gained notoriety when he and another Malaysian militant, Mohd Faris Anuar, were seen in a 2015 IS propaganda video where a Syrian man was beheaded.

Wanndy had been known as a master recruiter of Asian IS sympathisers, communicating with cells in Southeast Asia.

He kept in touch with cell leaders mostly through instant messaging application Telegram, giving out instructions and ways to recruit more sympathisers.

He was believed to have arranged for IS materials and weapons to be smuggled into various nations to carry out attacks.

Wanndy, who hails from Durian Tunggal, Malacca, masterminded the grenade attack at Movida Bar in Puchong last June — the first IS attack on Malaysian soil.

Four months prior to the attack he had, through a video, threatened an attack would take place in Kuala Lumpur.

In March, Wanndy was classified as a high-profile target for global law enforcement agencies after he was listed on the US Specially Designated Global terrorist.