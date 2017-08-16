New chairman Awang hopes to repay to MARA

MARA chairman Datuk Dr Awang Adek Hussin said he was able to complete his tertiary education abroad courtesy of its patronage. — Foto BernamaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Datuk Dr Awang Adek Hussin aims to elevate MARA that previously aided him and his career.

The former deputy minister, who was made MARA chairman yesterday, said he was among those whose careers were built on study aid from the agency, saying he was able to complete his tertiary education abroad courtesy of its patronage.

“I am also a beneficiary of MARA, as it was MARA that gave me a scholarship to pursue my first degree in the US,” he was quoted as saying by The Star newspaper today.

“I regard this appointment as a means for me to give back to MARA for all it has done to help me and so many others.”

Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced Awang's appointment yesterday, following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's approval.

The 62-year-old economist is set to begin his term as chairman on September 1. He was the Malaysian ambassador to the US until the end of last year.

MARA is a government agency tasked with developing the Bumiputera community.