New aspect to thinking skills for UPSR by year end

NILAI, March 18 — There will be a new aspect to Higher Order Thinking Skills in the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination, details of which will be announced at the end of the year, according to Education Director-General Datuk Dr Amin Senin.

He said this would enable the Education Ministry to evaluate HOTS among pupils.

“This is important because HOTS is something basic. If we are not good in HOTS it will be difficult to get ahead and that is why we are very serious about this matter,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the 19th Commencement ceremony of Institut Aminuddin Baki (IAB) at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) here yesterday.

The 2016 UPSR batch was the first cohort to be tested on HOTS. HOTS is now being emphasised as rote learning is no longer deemed suitable. — Bernama